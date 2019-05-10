WATCH: England cricket legend Geoffrey Boycott destroys Manchester United on live MUTV program

Manchester United are a club in disarray at the moment. Constant talk about the future lingers on, and the demons of the past aren’t going away just yet.

If the club thought they could get eminent personalities to say something good about them, well, they failed at that too.

Just take a look at this clip from a recent awards ceremony, where MUTV presenter Mark Sullivan is tasked with interviewing legendary England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott.

The former batsman is questioned about his love for Man United, and the script suddenly spirals out of control, as Boycott goes on an emotional tirade about just how unflattering recent displays have been.

When asked about what the club means to him, Boycott responded – “Disappointment more than anything.”

“For half of the season there was hope, some enjoyment, some good times. And somehow it’s kinda faded away towards the end.”

“The football hasn’t been inspiring, if anything they’ve let themselves down and the people who support Man United, because I think they are a bit better than that. It’s not just the results but some of the football has been hard to watch, you know.”

Even while discussing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Boycott pulled no punches.

“But he doesn’t have a record of experience does he?”, the cricket commentator said.

“He had a short time at Cardiff and then resigned… honourably. He’s looked after a team in his own country but it’s not the Premier League.”

Embarrassing for United at the very least.