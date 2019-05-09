Reports: Manchester United players refuse to take responsibility for finishing outside top four, blame each other

All’s not well at Manchester United and everyone is aware of that. The club is going through one of the toughest times in its recent history and is set to miss out on Champions League football next season.

There were concrete reports that Manchester United players will have to suffer a 25% pay cut if they failed to finish in Premier League top four. And now with the club out of contention for a place in UCL next season, players have seemingly turned on each other.

According to reports in FourFourTwo, some players are not happy with the pay cut and have refused to take blame for the club’s failure. The report adds that they have turned on each other and things look far from normal in the United dressing room.

There are rumours that United will lose some of their top stars in the summer transfer window with no Champions League football and that will make it difficult for them to attract top talents as well. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has quite a job on his hands!