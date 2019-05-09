John Terry to make Chelsea return for charity match

A five-time Premier League winner at Stamford Bridge, John Terry will be back at Chelsea for this year’s Soccer Aid match.

The former captain won five Premier League titles during his time at the club, as well as the Champions League in 2012.

Terry, who also skippered England during his playing career, retired last year after spending his final season with Aston Villa in the Championship.

The 38-year-old is now assistant to manager Dean Smith at Villa Park but will be pulling on his boots again for Soccer Aid on June 16.

Terry will represent an England side managed by Sam Allardyce and television presenter Susanna Reid, wearing the number 26 shirt and playing alongside Mo Farah and Jamie Redknapp.

“Being back at Stamford Bridge will of course be very significant for me personally – I have many cherished memories on that pitch,” Terry said.

“Soccer Aid for Unicef will be right up there in terms of creating special moments, which, after all, is why we love football so much. Who knows – maybe I might be able to lift a trophy on the pitch again, one last time?

“Representing your country in any match, whatever the context, is a great honour. Pulling on the England shirt again will be a source of enormous pride. This time that will not be because we want to win an international match but because the ‘prize’ is much more significant – raising as much money for children as possible.

“There are so many top players involved that it is guaranteed to be a memorable match – it will be great to play with and against some very familiar faces. With that in mind I would urge all football fans to buy a ticket and come along to support a fantastic cause.”

Where else would you find @didierdrogba, @usainbolt and @NiallOfficial all on one pitch!? We can’t wait to see that link-up play Get your tickets now https://t.co/eEThZXR7Z3 pic.twitter.com/K41qrFdTCF — Soccer Aid (@socceraid) May 6, 2019

Terry will go up against fellow Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, who is set to feature in a Soccer Aid World XI that will also include sprint superstar Usain Bolt.

Tickets for England v Soccer Aid World XI, on Sunday 16th June at Stamford Bridge, are now on sale via socceraid.org.uk/tickets/.