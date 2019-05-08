Chelsea get final verdict from FIFA on their transfer ban

Chelsea have been dealt a serious blow by FIFA as the football governing body has decided to uphold their two-window transfer ban on the club.

The club had appealed against FIFA’s decision to hand them a transfer ban. Now that the final ruling has come against them which means they’ll be barred from signing players in the next two transfer windows. However, Chelsea are free to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, who can freeze their ban for at least the summer transfer window.

‘The FIFA Appeal Committee has decided to partially uphold the appeal lodged by Chelsea FC against the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee to sanction the club with a ban on registering new players at both national and international level for the next two complete and consecutive registration periods.

‘This ban applied to the club as a whole – with the exception of the women’s and futsal teams – and did not prevent the release of players,’ a FIFA release said.

The FIFA appeals body wants the ban to start from the summer itself while the club are trying to freeze it for at least as long as CAS hear their appeal.