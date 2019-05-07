Fans accuse Iheanacho of missing against Manchester City on purpose, to prevent Liverpool from winning the Premier League

Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho missed a sitter against Manchester City on Sunday, and the latter went on to win the game and reclaim their place at the top of the table.

The miss prompted fans on Twitter to accuse the former Manchester City star of shooting wide on purpose, so as to affect Liverpool’s chances of winning the Premier League.

Iheanacho with the Chance that could have given Liverpool the title😱 Did he miss on purpose?? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/P5RVeOu5nh — S⚽ccerapy (@soccerapy) May 6, 2019

Convinced Iheanacho missed that on purpose — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) May 6, 2019

Iheanacho missed that for the greater good of humanity. Well done my brother — Hesham (@HeshamHov) May 6, 2019

City selling Iheanacho for him to miss a sitter to help them win the league 2 years later pic.twitter.com/RxztXexuUW — Scott Banks (@Twatots) May 6, 2019

My man of the match has to go to Iheanacho, what a miss. Definitely done it on purpose🙏 — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) May 6, 2019

That Iheanacho miss could be as defining in the title race as the Gerrard slip was 5 years ago. — MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) May 6, 2019

Petition to investigate Iheanacho’s miss incoming. — Matt (@MattSav7) May 6, 2019

I’m never going to forget that Iheanacho miss. I hate him more than I hate Evra. — Robin (@Robish13) May 6, 2019

Liverpool fans after seeing that Iheanacho miss pic.twitter.com/dusf9hjcb1 — John Mcandrew (@JohnMc021) May 6, 2019

The Iheanacho miss gets worse with every replay. Shocking — Ned Zelic (@NedZelic) May 6, 2019

Manchester City can now win the Premier League this season, if they win their final game against Brighton and Hove Albion, on Sunday.