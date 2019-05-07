Premier League |

Fans accuse Iheanacho of missing against Manchester City on purpose, to prevent Liverpool from winning the Premier League

Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho missed a sitter against Manchester City on Sunday, and the latter went on to win the game and reclaim their place at the top of the table.

The miss prompted fans on Twitter to accuse the former Manchester City star of shooting wide on purpose, so as to affect Liverpool’s chances of winning the Premier League.

Manchester City can now win the Premier League this season, if they win their final game against Brighton and Hove Albion, on Sunday.

