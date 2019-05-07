Alavaro Morata wishes Gary Cahill ‘happy retirement’ by mistake, gets trolled by Chelsea players on Instagram

Yet another unfortunate case of shoot-and-miss (though not quite literally this time) happened to Alvaro Morata on Sunday, as he mistook Gary Cahill’s Chelsea exit for retirement.

The 33-year old Chelsea captain’s contract with the Blues terminates this summer, and Chelsea’s 3-0 win against Watford in the Premier League on Sunday was probably Cahill’s final appearance at the Stamford bridge this season.

He was introduced as a substitute in the 89th minute, and at the end of the game, he bowed down and thanked the Chelsea faithful who were present in large numbers in the stands, as they had one final glimpse of their leader in their home turf.

Later, he also took to Instagram to continue expressing his gratitude to the Blues and its fans.

It was on this occasion that Morata made the silly mistake, as he cheerfully wished his former compatriot a happy retirement.

“Congratulations for your great career. It has given me great pride to play by your side,” reads his comment as you can see below. Later, Chelsea star Marcos Alonso had to intervene, and clarify the situation.

“He is not retiring, brother,” Alonso said, followed by several laughter-emojis.

Morata had a disappointing time at Chelsea, where he arrived in 2017 for £60million. He now plays on loan for Atletico Madrid in the La Liga, where he has managed 6 goals in just 14 appearances till date – much better than how he fared at London.