Manchester City fans termed as ‘plastic’ after club uses digital banners in the Premier League

On Monday, Manchester City and its fans faced severe backlash on social media, as the club used digital banners to signify fan support, during the Premier League game against Leicester City.

City won the match 1-0, thanks to a superb goal from Vincent Kompany. His partner in the Sky Blues’ defence, Aymeric Laporte set up the shot, and Kompany struck from 25 yards out to hand his side a much-needed win.

The victory took Manchester City to the top of the table with 95 points from 37 games, while Liverpool are second with 94 points from the same number of matches.

Meanwhile, the digital banners used by Manchester City all around the Etihad stadium, caught the attention of a lot of fans who immediately took to Twitter to ridicule the club. Most of the users were of the opinion that the Sky Blues have a “plastic” fanbase.

Check out some of the reactions below:

