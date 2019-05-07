Manchester City fans termed as ‘plastic’ after club uses digital banners in the Premier League

On Monday, Manchester City and its fans faced severe backlash on social media, as the club used digital banners to signify fan support, during the Premier League game against Leicester City.

City won the match 1-0, thanks to a superb goal from Vincent Kompany. His partner in the Sky Blues’ defence, Aymeric Laporte set up the shot, and Kompany struck from 25 yards out to hand his side a much-needed win.

The victory took Manchester City to the top of the table with 95 points from 37 games, while Liverpool are second with 94 points from the same number of matches.

Meanwhile, the digital banners used by Manchester City all around the Etihad stadium, caught the attention of a lot of fans who immediately took to Twitter to ridicule the club. Most of the users were of the opinion that the Sky Blues have a “plastic” fanbase.

Don’t forget the digital banners 😩 pic.twitter.com/C1Q4pL3mhL — Kent Riley (@Kentriley) May 6, 2019

I wouldn't mind digital banners if they were of decent quality. As it is, Manchester City appear to be trying to turn the Premiership into Pro Evolution Soccer 3 😆 https://t.co/HCy32FI00Q — Leslie Mabon (@ljmabon) May 6, 2019

That's a whole new level of shiteness — Christopher McQuade (@chrismcquade67) May 6, 2019

City using digital banners. You can buy all the trophies you want @mancity buy you’ll never buy true fans. pic.twitter.com/1kyFO1uW99 — 🤙 (@Drizlye) May 7, 2019

Man City really upping the plastic fans bit here . Digital banners 😂😂😂 May well be a brilliant team and outstanding title win if they do it and I’ll congratulate them but they’ll always be a shit club pic.twitter.com/M4naauGrvw — Chris Prodromou (@chrisprodromou) May 6, 2019

😂😂😂digital banners being used at Man City!! Seen it all now 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5IDN2jQi6L — Ben Green (@B3ngr33n3) May 7, 2019

Man City have been caught using 'digital banners' in yesterday's game.

Small club😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iUR0SU53nP — Man United Office🔴 (@manunitedoffice) May 7, 2019

Man City have embarrassed football yet again

They have taken Plastic Flags to a new level

DIGITAL BANNERS #MCILEI pic.twitter.com/xjUwbYBzZS — James Coyle Harrison (@coyleyharrison) May 6, 2019

A whole new level of plastic support. Man City replacing flags with digital banners now, next they’ll be replacing the empty seats with VR fans. pic.twitter.com/Mc6u9pJofB — Darren Hamer 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇪🇺 (@DarrenHamer) May 7, 2019

Man City gonna have holographic fans with their digital banners soon enough. — Tyrion Szn (@chai_tee_) May 6, 2019

Man City’s digital banners on display against Leicester City last night… 🤢🤢 pic.twitter.com/u5MlIi1hJ4 — PurelyFootball (@PurelyFootball) May 7, 2019

Man City have digital flags and banners. Wanting that to win is not right. — Thomas Brownlee (@Doctor_Thomas) May 7, 2019

