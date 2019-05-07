Manchester City, Liverpool could have a title play-off for the first time in Premier League history

It is quite rarely that the title race for the Premier League lasts until the very final matchweek of a season. As football fans, we are totally blessed to be experiencing it right now, thanks to some fine work throughout the season from Manchester City and Liverpool.

City stands at the top of the charts, with 95 points from 37 matches (goals: 91-22), while the Reds follow with 94 points from the same number of games (goals: 87-22) – a tiny one-point difference between the top two clubs in a top-flight European football league, with one matchday remaining.

How often do you see that?

And as if things are not tense enough for the fans already, a football page on Twitter has come up with a very special observation:

So, if Liverpool draw their final game, that too by a scoreline of 4-4, their goals’ tally will read thus: 91 goals scored, 26 goals conceded.

Meanwhile, if Manchester City lose their final game, their tally will look this way: 91 goals scored, 26 goals conceded.

And both sides will be tied in terms of points as well – 95 points from 38 games…

…all of which will lead to – the first ever play-offs in the history of the Premier League, to decide who will win the title!

All of this is extremely hypothetical – with a certain defensive giant named Virgil van Dijk lining up for Liverpool, they are unlikely to concede four goals against Wolverhampton Wanderers. And as for Manchester City’s case, their opponents Brighton and Hove Albion – would be lucky if they score even once against the Sky Blues.

However, as the tweet suggests, all of this is “wishful thinking” and there’s nothing wrong with letting imaginations run wild!

What is your take on this? Let us know in the comments below.