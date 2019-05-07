WATCH: Pep Guardiola celebrates with Vincent Kompany after the defender saved Manchester City’s title-winning hopes

The Etihad stadium witnessed some magical scenes on Monday as defender Vincent Kompany scored his first Premier League goal of the season to save Manchester City’s hopes of winning the Premier League.

Thanks to Kompany’s goal, City won 1-0 against Leicester City, and emerged table-toppers with a lead of just one point over second-placed Liverpool. Only one more match remains for either side as the season heads to a photo-finish.

Meanwhile, at the end of the match against Leicester, City boss Pep Guardiola showed his gratitude to Kompany by engaging in a very special celebration with the star, as you can watch in the video below:

Pep's little celebration with Kompany ☺️ A win at Brighton will do it for City on Sunday, will they be lifting the title this weekend? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/aEUHqqtlf6 — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) May 6, 2019

This was Kompany’s first shot from outside the box since 2013, and his first goal from outside the box since 2007, as you can see from the tweet below:

🇧🇪 That Kompany goal last night was… 👉🏻 His first goal outside the box since 2007! 👉🏻 His first shot from outside the box since 2013! 👉🏻 His first shot in 37 attempts from outside the box to find the net! 👏🏻 CAPTAIN FANTASTIC pic.twitter.com/wgxflICBNC — Geordie Tipster (@TheGeordieTips) May 7, 2019

Before the start of this game, Liverpool were leading the charts with 94 points from 37 games, while City followed them with 92 points from 36 games. The Sky Blues needed a win to reclaim their place at the top, and Kompany’s shot helped them get there.

A win against Brighton and Hove Albion next week, will now guarantee the Premier League title for Manchester City.