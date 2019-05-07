Manchester United suffered from yet another disappointing season after they were confirmed to finish below the coveted top-four spots. As a result, several Manchester United fans took to Twitter to call upon immediate change, by boycotting the club’s official account.

Disgruntled Manchester United fans have started a movement on Twitter after their latest draw against Huddersfield Town. Due to the result, the Red Devils were left officially out of reach for a top-four spot, thereby confirming their absence from the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League.

Several fans came together online after the match to start the movement ‘#UnfollowManUnited’, wherein they unfollow the club’s official Twitter handle.

Here are some of the best (or worst) tweets containing the hashtag:

The Glazers are trembling at #UnfollowManUnited. They are on the verge of getting rid of Ed, and if they lose 400 more followers by midday tommorow, they will sell to the Saudis at a slashed price to save face. [@sistoney67] — UtdXtra (@UtdXrta) May 6, 2019

We aren’t a social media experiment. We aren’t an advertising agency. We want to see @ManUtd return to the football club we once were and if tourists won’t stop going to Old Trafford, make your voices heard on here. I’ve been asked to help back the hashtag. #UnfollowManUnited — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) May 6, 2019

This is what our club has become young lad making his second premier league appearance and they try to sell you some socks #UnfollowManUnited and if you are following any of the players unfollow them as well poor oul Jessie will have a melt down when he sees he has lost followers pic.twitter.com/wWcnWLpBge — Gearóid Mac Suibhne (@Ger_Sweeney) May 6, 2019

There’s not much any of us can do individually but if #UnfollowManUnited gets trending, hopefully the club will notice. We all want the same thing, and that’s for United to be back competing for respectable silverware. — Ryan (@Utd_Ryan_) May 6, 2019

If you don’t believe in the #UnfollowManUnited movement, fine. But there’s no need to criticize those that are doing whatever they feel they can to try and help the club we all support. Either get behind it or ignore it. Hating on it does nothing. — Ryan (@Utd_Ryan_) May 6, 2019

No idea what it’s going to achieve, but I’ll do it anyway. #UnfollowManUnited. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) May 6, 2019

If we can get United fans together to #UnfollowManUnited then surely we can do so much more going into next season. Keep the energy going. United losing a few thousand followers on twitter won’t do anything but it raises awareness at the very least. I like it. — Michael Tunstall (@TFWriter) May 6, 2019

#UnfollowManUnited but also do more. Stop spending ridiculous amounts of money on merchandise, cancel MUTV subscriptions, go out of your way to boycott all sponsors to make the club a less appealing brand. — Red Devil (@Red_Devil_20_) May 6, 2019

Apparently #UnfollowManUnited is trending. I’m not advocating it, but I get it. Supposedly a stand against the clubs focus of stupid sponsorship deals & Social Media. Unfollowing United on social media apparently is a small show of dissatisfaction for what it’s worth 👍🏻 — 'Drawty' (@DrawtyDevil) May 6, 2019

I got really hyped about the #UnfollowManUnited movement! We must get our club BACK to where it belongs!#UnfollowManUnited … And I'm using this GIF again pic.twitter.com/oBNqcYKJQg — ЯRad (@RaddRed11) May 6, 2019

Manchester United were confirmed of a Europa League spot when they drew one-one against an already relegated Huddersfield. Coincidentally, the stalemate was also the first time any bottom three club had managed to take points off the top six.

The Red Devils, however, are still unsure of their ultimate league position. They can finish either fifth or sixth depending on the results of the final Premier League matchday.