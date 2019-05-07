Premier League |

Manchester United suffered from yet another disappointing season after they were confirmed to finish below the coveted top-four spots. As a result, several Manchester United fans took to Twitter to call upon immediate change, by boycotting the club’s official account. 

Disgruntled Manchester United fans have started a movement on Twitter after their latest draw against Huddersfield Town. Due to the result, the Red Devils were left officially out of reach for a top-four spot, thereby confirming their absence from the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League.

Several fans came together online after the match to start the movement ‘#UnfollowManUnited’, wherein they unfollow the club’s official Twitter handle.

Here are some of the best (or worst) tweets containing the hashtag:

Manchester United were confirmed of a Europa League spot when they drew one-one against an already relegated Huddersfield. Coincidentally, the stalemate was also the first time any bottom three club had managed to take points off the top six.

The Red Devils, however, are still unsure of their ultimate league position. They can finish either fifth or sixth depending on the results of the final Premier League matchday.

