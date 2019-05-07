Former Premier League winner reveals which team he would like to manage next

Former Chelsea manager and winner of the Premier League, Antonio Conte has revealed that he would like to accept the reins at Serie A side AS Roma, sometime in the future.

Antonio Conte joined Chelsea in 2016 after leading Italian giants Juventus to a hattrick of Serie A titles, in 2011-12, 2012-13 and 2013-14. At Chelsea, he won the Premier League title in his debut season itself.

However, Conte failed to impress in the following 2017-18 season, and as a result he was relieved of his services at the end of the year.

And now, according to Fabrizio Romano, a journalist who has written for Sky Sports, The Guardian and Calciomercato, Conte’s next desire is to join the Romans sometime in his career:

Antonio #Conte a @VeltroniWalter sulla Gazzetta dello Sport: “Mi sono innamorato di Roma frequentandola nei due anni in cui sono stato c.t. della Nazionale. Un ambiente passionale. Oggi le condizioni non ci sono ma penso un giorno, prima o poi, io andrò ad allenare la Roma". — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 7, 2019

“I fell in love with Rome, living there during the two years I was the national coach (Italy in 2014-2016). They have a very passionate environment. Now, the conditions may have changed but sooner or later, I think I will join up to coach AS Roma,” reads the translation of Conte’s words.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Conte was speaking to Veltroni Walter of Gazzetta dello Sport.

Chelsea won their fifth Premier League title in 2016-17, under the leadership of Antonio Conte. But in the next season, they slipped down to a fifth spot, with just 21 wins from 38 games in all.