WATCH: Vincent Kompany scores a screamer that saves Manchester City’s title challenge

The Manchester City center back scored a net-buster from all of 30 yards to help his team record a 1-0 win over Leicester City and keep them in the hunt for the Premier League title.

The win saw Manchester City leapfrog Liverpool yet again in a closely contested title run-in which has seen neither team conceded any ground the past few weeks.

With just 1 game in the season remaining to play for both of them, the crucial win for Manchester City puts them in the driver’s seat with 95 points – just one ahead of Liverpool on 94.

The equation is simple for the Citizens: win the remaining game and retain their Premier League title. Anything less than a win, coupled with a win for Liverpool, will see the Merseysiders claim the crown.

But lest we bore you with specifics, here’s a video of the stunner scored by Vincent Kompany in the 60th minute of the match; a captain’s goal to keep Manchester City’s Title tilt in their own hands.

This is not Messi,its Vincent Jean Mpoy Kompany,what a hit son 🔥🔥🔥

Here’s another angle on the delectable strike: