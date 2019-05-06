Two Top 6 sides leading charts for players booked for diving in Premier League

Diving has been a big debate in football recently, with several players using simulation to trick the referee into making false decisions. However, the match officials have started to keep up with such antics and even dish out yellow cards when a player is deemed to dive. Here are the biggest offenders in the Premier League.

English news publication The Sun, has revealed which team has the most players booked for the same this season in the Premier League, with Arsenal topping the charts.

The graphic above reportedly belongs to The Sun, who have carefully calculated all the times a player has been booked for diving.

North London duo Arsenal and Tottenham lead the charts, with the Gunners pipping the Lily Whites for the top spot. They have accumulated six bookings for diving, as compared to their rivals who are second with four.

Both Huddersfield and Southampton are joint third with two bookings each for diving. Meanwhile, the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Everton, and Burnley find themselves on the table with one booking each to their name.

However, only thirteen clubs have seen their players booked for simulation this season, with Liverpool and Manchester United both escaping without caution.

That, however, could change drastically next season with the Video Assistant Referee set to be enforced in the Premier League.