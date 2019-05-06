Southeast Asian football fans were excited at the prospect of Neil Etheridge playing in the Premier League. The Philippines star won promotion with Cardiff City last season, after playing a key role. And he is now set to finish his first Premier League season on an impressive note, after keeping more clean sheets than David de Gea.

Cardiff City and Philippines star had a debut Premier League campaign to remember after he finished with more clean sheets than Manchester United’s David de Gea. Etheridge kept his side from conceding nine times this season while De Gea could only manage to do so on seven occasions. Meanwhile, he did finish a long way behind leader Alisson Becker, with the Liverpool star racking up an impressive twenty clean sheets in thirty-seven games.

The Philippines custodian also ranks second in terms of saves made throughout the Premier League season. The Philippines international made one hundred and twenty-seven saves, having played every single minute of the season so far. He once again pips David de Gea, who is third having made nine saves fewer. Meanwhile, West Ham’s Lukasz Fabianski is leading the charts with one hundred and forty saves.

Despite his heroics, Cardiff City were relegated from the Premier League, just a year after they won promotion. The Bluebirds finish eighteenth on the league table, after acquiring just thirty-one points in thirty-seven matches.

However, the season did end on a positive note for Etheridge personally, as he was named the Cardiff City player of the year for 2018/19. He and his team will now face David De Gea’s Manchester United on the final day of the campaign.