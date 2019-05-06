Manchester United star issues seven-word apology to fans after missing out on Champions League

Manchester United conceded the fight for the top four as they drew 1-1 with relegated Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Sunday.

This means that the Red Devils will not participate in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) next season and may just finish sixth with one game of the season remaining.

‘Attitude was not the problem’, says Solskjaer after Man United fail to make top four

The disappointment in the away end as well as on the faces of the United players was obvious at full time, and one of their stars took out time to express how he felt.

Juan Mata has a habit of writing a blog following key events and matches of United, but lately there have been more apologies than anything else as the club’s poor run of form has continued.

This time however, the apology was a mere seven words long, and one that summed things up nicely.

‘You deserve better. No more words needed,’ read the blog put out by Mata.

The Spaniard has been the subject of transfer talk as his contract situation continues to be up in the air, but United fans have taken a liking to the former Chelsea man for his work ethic and positive nature. It remains to be seen whether he will join his current teammates in Europa League football next term.