Philippines star Neil Etheridge voted Cardiff City Player of the Year

Azkals shot-stopper Neil Etheridge has been named the Player of the Year for Premier League side Cardiff City FC after putting up an impressive display for the Bluebirds.

Though Cardiff ended up being relegated from the Premier League, Etheridge didn’t let his performance get affected. The goalkeeper made the second most number of saves in the league this season – 127 and even saved three penalties – most alongside Everton’s Jordan Pickford.

As a result of such impressive numbers, Cardiff City fans voted Etheridge their player of the year. The shot-stopper took to Twitter to thanks his supporters and his teammates.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for me!” Etheridge said. “Receiving Player of the Year means so much to me, but I couldn’t have done it without these people! Thank you Everyone! Such a great team and squad!”