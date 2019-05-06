Reports: Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez to be hit with major pay cuts next season at Manchester United

Manchester United stars Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez bear the brunt of the club failing to qualify for the Champions League next season – a fate confirmed by their meek 1-1 draw away to Huddersfield.

Manchester United could only muster a tame draw away to Huddersfield yesterday – a result that ruled out the mathematical possibility of them finishing in the top 4 and qualifying for the Champions League next season.

As a result, top earners Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba will both have to suffer a massive pay cuts as per their contracts.

According to Football Leaks, via the Daily Mail, Pogba’s contract at the club is incentivised heavily with the condition that Manchester United qualify for the Champions League. He stands to lose out on £1.875 million as a result, apart from his commercial rights reducing to £2.87 million from £3.125 million.

Alexis Sanchez also suffers as a result of United’s inability to win a place among Europe’s elite as his eye-watering £500,000 per week wages get massively reduced to £375,000.

Other players who are affected by United’s inability to qualify for the Champions League are Romelu Lukaku, David de Gea and Fred, all of whom will also suffer pay cuts to stay on.

However, it is Paul Pogba’s pay cut that is worrisome for the Mancunian club as it could work in favour of Real Madrid, who are currently put off by the major financial outlay it would require to lure the Frenchman to the Spanish capital.