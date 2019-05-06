Ole Gunnar Solskjaer slams own team, says Manchester United deserve Europa League

English giants Manchester United lost out on qualifying to the UEFA Champions League (UCL) for 2019-20, as they drew against Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Sunday.

United needed two wins, one each from Matchday 37 and Matchday 38, if they were to have any chance of finishing in the top-four in the Premier League – which in turn, would guarantee UCL qualification for the next season.

An eighth-minute goal by Scott McTominay gave them an early-lead, but the Red Devils could not hold on to it for more than fifty-two minutes.

At the one-hour mark on the clock, Huddeesfield star Isaac Mbenza equalised, and Manchester United’s lack of proper intent meant they could not finish any of their chances afterwards – and the game ended a draw.

At the end of the match, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s words attracted attention of the press, as he said, “The UEFA Europa League is probably the best place for us”, as per Kris Voakes of Goal.com:

Ole on UEL: "That was always a possibility of course, and we gave ourselves a chance of the UCL. It's probably the right place to be for us, the Europa League." #MUFC — Kris Voakes (@krisvoakes) May 5, 2019

The former Manchester United forward also slammed his own players, as he further said:

“Today wasn’t one individual that was disappointing, it was the whole team. You might have seen the last of some of these players but I don’t want to talk about individuals.”

“The kids will get chances to play in the Europa League, that’s for sure.You can use the Europa League as something positive as Chelsea and Arsenal have and we did ourselves by winning it a couple of years ago. We have to make something positive out of it, no matter what,” he concluded.

Quotes via The Examiner.