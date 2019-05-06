Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez trolled for wearing gloves as Manchester United lose out on Champions League qualification

Premier League giants Manchester United are officially out of the qualification race for the Champions League im 2019-20, thanks to their draw against Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Sunday.

As it stands, the top-four teams in the standings of Premier League 2018-19 will qualify for the Champions League next season, and United’s draw means that they will not finish the season among the first four teams in the league.

Moving on to the details, Scott McTominay gave the Red Devils an early lead, by scoring in the eighth minute. Huddersfield equalised through Isaac Mbenza, in the 60th minute.

Meanwhile, Manchester United stars Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez faced a lot of flak on Twitter, for wearing gloves during the game. In case you didn’t know, gloves are used an accessory by players when the weather conditions are too cold.

That being said, fans could not understand why both the United players chose to wear them on a hot summer evening in May, and many of them related it to a lack of intent by the stars, in playing the must-win game.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Why are Pogba and Sanchez wearing gloves?😂 it’s early May! How embarrassing — A⚓ (@fitzad) May 5, 2019

Sanchez and Pogba are wearing gloves for a match in May…. Fine and ban them both 😡 #HUDMUN — Darren 父 Cox (@hammersmad) May 5, 2019

Pogba and Sanchez wearing gloves on the 5th of May. #gamesgone — Matt Ray (@MattRay_83) May 5, 2019

pogba and sanchez wearing gloves at the start of may, christ — Ronan Campbell (@Ronan_Campbell) May 5, 2019

Pogba and Sanchez in gloves. It's not that cold….. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) May 5, 2019

Pogba and Sanchez wearing gloves in May. Enough said…… #HUDMUN — Sho (@Sho_Rahman) May 5, 2019

Liverpool lead the charts with 94 points from 37 games, while Manchester City are just two points behind them, having played one game less. Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur finish the top-four, with 71 and 70 points respectively, from 37 matches.