Chelsea star slams Maurizio Sarri for unfair treatment; reveals plans to leave club

Maurizio Sarri has had a tumultuous first season at Chelsea. The Italian did help his side reach the final of the Carabao Cup. He has also taken the Blues to the semifinal of the Europa League. However, one player has now come forward and slammed the former Napoli boss for unfair treatment.

Chelsea captain Gary Cahill has slammed head coach Maurizio Sarri for unfair treatment. The England international has been restricted to the sidelines by the Italian for the entirety of the campaign and he has now thrashed him for the same.

“It’s been really terrible for me personally,” Cahill told The Telegraph.

“It will just be erased out of my head when I leave Chelsea. My last memory will be last season’s FA Cup final.

“It’s been very difficult. I have played on a regular basis over the previous six seasons and I’ve won everything with Chelsea, so to be watching from the stands is something I didn’t expect.

“I know how the whole club works, I’ve got a big relationship with all the players and staff, and yet none of that has been utilised.

“If you are not playing a player, any player, for two, three, four games, then you don’t have to give a reason for that. But if it gets to eight or nine games, then you have to explain the situation. What’s going on? But the manager hasn’t done that.

“I see some of the situations with players who won the title with Chelsea, not just myself, and it just hasn’t been right. It makes it very hard for me to have respect for someone who has not respected what some of us have won with the club.”

Meanwhile, the Chelsea captain cited the example of England manager Gareth Southgate, stating that he holds him in high regard despite going through a similar phase in Russia during the FIFA World Cup.

“I went to the World Cup and didn’t play, but I came back with an even higher opinion of Gareth Southgate. It’s all about how you treat somebody,” he said.

The Englishman has been touted to leave the club for a while and it might just prove to be the case in the near future.

“I’m ready to go and I leave this club thankful to all the players, staff and fans who have helped me so much, and I go with my head held high.”