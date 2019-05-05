Manchester United 1-1 Huddersfield: 5 talking points as Red Devils fail to make Champions League

No Champions League for the Red Devils! As Manchester United laboured to a dispiriting draw against bottom of the table Huddersfield town, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points.

#1 The end of Alexis?

Handed a start by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after nearly 8 weeks in the wilderness owing to a combination of injury and poor form, Alexis Sanchez certainly seemed the brightest of Manchester United’s attackers.

The Chilean’s touch seemed bang-on, while he also showed glimpses of the deceptive turn of pace that made him so lethal during his Arsenal days. Most impressive of all, however, was the striker’s work rate – he hassled and harried Huddersfield’s backline throughout, even setting up Rashford for a simple finish that the youngster eventually missed, after reclaiming a ball that seemed all but gone.

In the end though, it wasn’t to be for him as the former Barcelona man limped off to an ankle knock after half time, going off injured in what could potentially have been his last appearance in Red.

#2 United fail to impress…yet again

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, so optimistic in his first couple of months in-charge, confessed pre-match that he doesn’t see his side challenging for the title next season. On the evidence of their display against the Terriers, it’s not hard to see why.

The Red Devil’s early spell of dominance faded soon after the first goal and their familiar lethargy took over, with the back-four even affording opportunities at goal to a Huddersfield team that has scored the least number of goals in Europe’s top 5 leagues.

Huddersfield’s goal added to United’s embarrassment and despite pressurizing the home team for the last quarter of the game, United couldn’t break past the determined hosts.

#3 Unlucky Pogba

Paul Pogba’s afternoon began on a horrible note, giving away the ball cheaply time and again in midfield as he failed to generate any rhythm for his side. Manchester United’s goal however, sprung the Frenchman into life as he crashed a spectacular header onto the crossbar before finally making his way into the game with some eye-catching passes and flicks.

The World-Cup winner was expected to take even more responsibility following the opposition’s equalizer but failed to do so. As luck would have it, his late shot on goal came back off the underside of the bar – in a moment that perfectly epitomized his hit and miss career at Old Trafford so far.

#4 Relegated Terriers show heart

In what was as much a show of heart by the home team as it was a damning indictment of United’s performance and quality – the already relegated Huddersfield town put up a battling performance to hold the 20-times Champions to a draw in their backyard.

Despite the fact that United will be hanging their heads in disbelief post-match, the hosts can be proud of the point they gained – at a stadium where they have had only a single positive result all season.

#5 Shambolic United head to Europa League

Knocked out of the Champions League a couple of weeks ago by Lionel Messi, it’s a time of reflection for the Red Devils, who might be beginning to wonder if the lower echelon of European football is really where they belong.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s charges had to ensure a win to keep their hopes alive but even that proved a step too far as the gaffer now looks towards his summer rebuild under the watchful gaze of Ed Woodward, who incidentally was in attendance to see his side’s hope of making the Champions League fade away with a whimper.