Sanchez in as Manchester United make three changes

Alexis Sanchez will make his first Premier League start in two months for Manchester United in Sunday’s Premier League clash with Huddersfield Town.

The Chile international’s last start for United came in the 3-2 home win over Southampton on March 2, but he is restored to the side for the trip to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Sanchez, who has made three substitute appearances since last being named in the first XI, replaces the injured Romelu Lukaku in attack.

Phil Jones takes over from Eric Bailly at centre-back and Scott McTominay comes in for Ander Herrera in the other two changes made by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

As confirmed by Solskjaer earlier in the week, David de Gea retains his place in goal despite making a number of high-profile errors of late, most recently against Chelsea.