Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues strong warning to Manchester United ahead of next season

The ongoing 2018-19 season has not been particularly good for Manchester United, who have more-or-less failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League thanks to a recent slump in form.

And meanwhile, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned many of the club’s under-performing stars, saying that they need to improve their approach next season so as to ensure that they stay within the top-six, in the Premier League.

As of now, the Red Devils are depending on Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham to drop points in their remaining matches to have a shot at finishing in the top-four this season.

He also admitted that a title challenge is not really possible next term, and also said that the club must take things “gradually” as he looks to rebuild the squad.

“You’ve got Leicester, Everton, Watford, probably Newcastle, you’ve got clubs that want to chase us,” he said. “We have to make sure that we are ones who chase those ahead of us.”

“We have to make sure that we are getting closer and moving that way up the table and not looking over the shoulders because there are big clubs, good clubs wanting to chase that top six.” Solkjaer said, as reported by Sky Sports.

“My job is to work for the club. I have to manage for the club, and manage the players, yes. You give people a chance, but sometimes, you’ve got to be ruthless and say: ‘Sorry but you had your chance.’ I’m not afraid to do that,” he concluded.

United will play Huddersfield Town next, in the Premier League on Sunday.