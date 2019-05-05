Former teammate questions Rio Ferdinand’s appointment as Manchester United sporting director

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes is doubtful on whether a new sporting director is what exactly the club needs, while trying to create an impact next season.

Earlier, it was reported by Sportsmail, that Scholes’ former United teammate Rio Ferdinand has been in talks to be the club’s first ever sporting director. But the former United midfielder has now questioned the need for such a structural change within the club management, as reported by Daily Mail.

“It seems like a waste of time to be honest with you. I don’t understand why clubs need a director of football. If you’ve got a manager, he’s the one who buys the players,” he said.

“He [manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer]’s got a chief scout, obviously, who recommends players and he watches them and then buys them. A director of football role, for me, isn’t needed. It’s just creating jobs around clubs that aren’t necessary.”

Scholes was speaking to BBC Radio Live, when he made these comments.

Later, he stressed on the need for a different focus by the club, if they were to improve on their performance on the field.

Scholes said that the representatives at Manchester United, should be looking into improving the squad with quality signings over the summer, and also make that their top priority.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his chief scout, over the next six weeks, would be best to move in together and nail down everything they want, watching videos, watching games, finding out what positions they need to improve, getting to know each other really well,” he said, before concluding:

“He needs five or six big players, he knows that, he’s not stupid and hopefully he can improve the squad.”