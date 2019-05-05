Liverpool 3-2 Newcastle United: 5 talking points as Reds take title race to the final day with late winner

Following Divock Origi’s late winner at St James’ Park to send the title race to the final day of the season, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points.

#5 Complacency infuriates Klopp



A recurrent theme throughout the 90 minutes at St. James’s Park was Jurgen Klopp constantly reprimanding his players over their perceived complacency and lack of work rate.

Liverpool’s early lead was cut short by Christian Atsu and Klopp’s fury-driven body language – particularly towards Daniel Sturridge gave a fascinating insight into the psyche of an undoubtedly relentless coach while at the same time highlighting what appears to be an essentially broken relationship between the coach and his striker.

#4 Lucky Liverpool

The Reds started on the front foot courtesy of a Virgil van Dijk header which gave them the lead before being pegged back by Atsu and it could have been worse for them but for some good fortune.

Ayoze Perez’s explosive bit of control and snap shot struck the bar at 1-1 before Salah made it 2-1 to send his team into half-time a goal up, but still very much under pressure and following Salmon Rondon’s fantastic strike to make it 2-2, the Magpies were left ruing what might have been.

#3 Salah out for the season?



Mohamed Salah’s head injury was the only blot on what was a lovely football evening in the north-east. Dubravka’s movement out of his area to punch the ball away resulted in the Newcastle goalkeeper catching the Egyptian on the back of his head and he had to be eventually stretchered off.

The nature of his injury and his reaction – he did not once lift his head following the collision – raising doubts over whether he will be able to feature again for the Reds this season.

#2 Origi strike takes it to final day

Divock Origi played out a rendition of his exploits against Everton, breaking Newcastle hearts and reviving Liverpool’s dream.

The Belgian’s dreadlocks guided the ball onto Lascelle’s head, who in turn flicked the ball into his own net, ensuring the race for the title goes to the final day of the season, all set up for a frantic finale.

#1 Liverpool’s year at last?

So many last-minute winners. Never giving up. Dramatic finales. Liverpool’s season has had it all. With so many signs, it’s hard to argue destiny isn’t waving its wand over the Merseysiders’ season and dragging them along every inch of the way.

There’s another team making their own destiny up in the north-west though, and despite the Reds giving it their every breath, the ball is still very much in Manchester City’s court going into the final day of the season.