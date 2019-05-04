Bournemouth 1 Tottenham 0: Nine-man Spurs lose to late Ake header

Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham slipped to a third consecutive 1-0 defeat in all competitions after a pair of red cards at Bournemouth.

Tottenham still have work to do in the race to finish in the Premier League’s top four after their nine men lost 1-0 late on at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Third-placed Spurs would have secured Champions League qualification for next season with victory, but they were brilliantly denied on numerous occasions by 19-year-old debutant Mark Travers in the Cherries goal before spectacularly losing their cool.

Son Heung-min was sent off just before the break, having returned from the suspension that kept him out of the midweek European semi-final first-leg defeat to Ajax, and Juan Foyth – introduced as a half-time replacement – was also trudging down the tunnel just two minutes and 13 seconds after the restart.

And after keeping Bournemouth at bay for the majority of the second half, Spurs allowed Nathan Ake to nod in the winner in the first minute of stoppage time.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men may now require a result against Everton four days after a trip to Amsterdam as their involvement in the Champions League both this season and next remains uncertain.