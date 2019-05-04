Premier League title battle could be even harder next year – Walker

After seeing Manchester City and Liverpool race clear this year, Kyle Walker expects their rivals will respond and ramp up the title fight.

Kyle Walker believes next season’s Premier League title race could be even tougher as Manchester City and Liverpool prepare to take the fight to the final day.

City lead by just a point with two games of 2018-19 remaining and anything but a Reds defeat at Newcastle United on Saturday will ensure silverware is still on the line as the campaign concludes next week.

Both sides have maintained an extraordinary pace, leaving the rest of the top six in their wake, yet Walker expects a response next season.

And with City and Liverpool continuing to improve while Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United try to make up ground, the England defender expects the task to only become more difficult.

“It is credit to both teams and both managers that there is a determination to go out every week and keep getting these wins,” Walker told The Sun.

“It might take 98 points to win the Premier League. I think Leicester won it with 81 [in 2015-16]. It’s crazy.

“I think next year it could be even harder. People will have to step up and try to match what us and Liverpool have done this year.”

Walker will also come up against boyhood club Sheffield United next season following their promotion from the Championship and the right-back has reiterated his desire to end his career at Bramall Lane.

“I started there so I’d like to finish there,” he said. “I don’t know if they would want me or not, but we will see.

Every @SUFC_tweets fan waking up this morning! Buzzing the blades will be back in the prem next season. Congrats lads. pic.twitter.com/rJ1b2ibIPR — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) April 29, 2019

“Even if I just do a year there and hopefully pass on my knowledge of football to the youngsters coming through.

“I’m 29 at the end of this month but still feel fit. I played my 400th league game a few weeks ago, so I’ve racked up the numbers. Touch wood, I can play for many more years.”