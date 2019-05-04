Pep Guardiola reveals the toughest team he has ever faced

In a recent interview, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claimed that Premier League rivals Liverpool are the “most difficult” league opposition he has faced in his career.

In the ongoing season, Manchester City and Liverpool are fighting neck-to-neck in what is one of the tightest title races in the history of the Premier League. As of right now, the Sky Blues lead by just one point as two matches remain for both teams before the end of this season.

Meanwhile, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss opined that Liverpool have been his toughest rivals, despite facing off against Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and so on during his La Liga and Bundesliga stints.

“In the league, yes, it is the most difficult one for sure. Every league you win is so nice and it is always difficult, but this one especially so,” Guardiola said.

“And especially where we have come from, getting 100 points and still being there. [It is hard] for athletes to maintain that level for a long time and we have done it again.”

The Spaniard was speaking to Sky Sports News this week, when he made the above observations.

In addition, Guardiola also stated that Manchester City’s consistency of challenging to various titles – in both domestic and European competitions – is down to their immense winning mentality.

“The biggest [players], when they take a shower after one victory, they are thinking of the next match. That is sport. People who come to the Etihad Stadium this season do not come to remember how beautiful we were last season.”

“That is done. Next season will be the same. When I am sitting here just remembering what we have done, I will resign immediately,” he concluded.