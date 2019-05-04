Jose Mourinho slams Manchester United legends after disappointing managerial stints

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has apparently slammed United legends Gary Neville and Paul Scholes on account of their disappointing managerial stints so far.

Scholes, who was once Manchester United’s trusted midfielder, managed Oldham Athletic this season – but for just 31 days, while Neville struggled as Valencia’s manager in the La Liga.

Meanwhile, Mourinho opined that the criticism he faced at Manchester United is unfair, and uses the examples of the former stars to rest his case.

“There is one part of it [management] that people sometimes forget, even some top pundits, they forget it, which is you have to be born with some talent adapted,” Mourinho said.

Jose Mourinho fires shots at Paul Scholes and Gary Neville. Wow. pic.twitter.com/cMR6vhtlU8 — Devils of United (@DevilsOfUnited) May 3, 2019

“We have even in England, former top players, amazing in front of the screen, they go to football clubs, and after two months, goodbye, let’s go home because this is not right for us.”

“ne thing is us, in front of a screen analyzing a game live, and saying, ‘now I would take this one, and I would put that one’. So there are things you have it, or you don’t have it,” he added, before comcluding:

“It’s the only job where the people know more than the specialists, and thank god it’s like that, because that’s why football is what it is.” Mourinho was speaking to RT Sport, as you can also observe in the tweet displayed above.

The former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Inter Milan manager is yet to find another club to manage, after his unceremonious sacking from Old Trafford in December 2018.

The Portuguese, meanwhile, serves as a football pundit with beIN Sports while also looking for work at various European clubs.