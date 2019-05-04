Everton 2 Burnley 0: Silva’s side end home campaign on a high

A rampant first half display saw Everton cruise to a 2-0 win over Burnley in their final home Premier League game of the season.

Everton rounded off their home campaign in style with a 2-0 Premier League victory over Burnley at Goodison Park.

Needing a victory to stay in the hunt for a seventh and potential Europa League qualification, Marco Silva’s side were two up inside 20 minutes.

Following Ben Mee’s own goal, Seamus Coleman capitalised upon Tom Heaton’s error to head home a second.

Ashley Barnes had an effort disallowed for offside and Johan Gudmundsson passed up Burnley’s best chance after the interval, as Everton cruised to a comfortable win in their final home game of the season.

Everton made a dominant start – Gylfi Sigurdsson seeing a goalbound volley blocked before he teed up Richarlison, whose attempt was turned wide by Mee.

The Burnley centre-back was not so fortunate from Richarlison’s next effort, however, decisively deflecting the Brazil international’s shot into the bottom-right corner.

Everton’s lead was swiftly doubled as Lucas Digne’s dipping strike caused havoc for Heaton, who could only parry to the waiting Coleman.

Barnes thought he had hauled Burnley back into the contest after the half hour, but the offside flag cut his celebrations short, while Ashley Westwood was fortunate to only be booked after lunging in on Morgan Schneiderlin.

An injury to Richarlison dealt Everton a blow after the restart, and the hosts were caught cold when Gudmundsson latched onto a cross, only to shank his effort over.

Michael Keane was lucky to go unpunished for what looked to be a shove on Matej Vydra, but Everton were the ones who almost had the final say as Ademola Lookman rattled the crossbar and Heaton stood firm to deny fellow substitute Theo Walcott.

Goodison Park rose to acclaim Phil Jagielka in stoppage time as the long-serving defender came on for what is likely to be a farewell appearance.

What does it mean? Toffees looking good for Silva’s second season

It has been a strong end to the season from Everton, especially at home, and Silva will be looking to use this form as a launchpad for next term. Hopes of a seventh remain intact for now, although a win for Wolves against relegated Fulham on Saturday would end those chances.

Burnley, meanwhile, sit safely in 15th. They will drop to 16th should Southampton beat West Ham.

Schneiderlin continues his resurgence

Andre Gomes’s suspension has handed Schneiderlin the chance to stake his claim alongside Idrissa Gueye, and the former Manchester United man stepped up to the mark, making some crucial interventions when his team-mates were caught further upfield.

More own goal misery for Mee

Burnley have now conceded 11 own goals in the Premier League and Mee has been responsible for four of them. The defender made a crucial block to keep out an effort from Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus last time out, but he was run ragged at times by Everton’s front line.

What’s next?

Everton travel to Tottenham on the final day, while Burnley end their season at home against Spurs’ north London rivals Arsenal.