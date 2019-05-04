Arsenal star set to make music debut alongside ‘Queen’ legend Roger Taylor

Premier League legend and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech is all set to make his music debut next week, alongside “Queen” legend Roger Taylor.

Sky Sports reports that the Czech Republic star has been working on a self-written song titled ‘That’s Football’, which will be released as a charity single with Taylor, who was the drummer in ‘Queen’ – the famous rock band famous for hit numbers like “We will rock you” and “Bohemian Rhapsody”.

On Friday, Cech announced the pending new single via his latest tweet, joking, “Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, & others should watch out because ‘there’s a new artist in town”.

Watch out Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, & others, there’s a new artist in town 😂😂😂🤣🤣. To mark my retirement the legendary Roger Taylor and myself thought it would be fun to do a song to raise money for the wonderful @Willow_Fdn . out next week on Virgin Records. 😂😂 #thatsfootball pic.twitter.com/vDZPSTINyM — Petr Cech (@PetrCech) May 3, 2019

The English news agency reported that the Arsenal shotstopper aims to raise money for charity through the release of his song. The proceeds will go to the Willow Foundation, which organises special days for seriously ill young adults.

The former Chelsea man has already announced his retirement from the game, which is due at the end of this season. He has won the Premier League, Champions League and the FA Cup with Blues, over the course of his 19-year old career.