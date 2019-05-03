Former Manchester United boss reveals that he could not control his emotions when the club let him go

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes has revealed that he could not control his emotions when he heard that he was sacked by the club.

Moyes said that he was reduced to tears upon hearing the news, while speaking in an interview with TalkSport.

It was in 2013 that Moyes joined the Red Devils, marking the end of a glorious managerial career of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson. The former Everton boss was well-backed by Sir Ferguson to be his successor, even before the move was actually comfirmed.

However, the experienced Scot had to leave the club just eight months into his contract, as Manchester United went through a very unlucky phase.

He was then replaced by Ryan Giggs on an interim basis before Louis van Gaal got appointed in the summer of 2014, just after the World Cup where he did a terrific job with the Netherlands team.

Meanwhile, as he was speaking on TalkSport on Thursday, Moyes was asked by host Alan Brazil when was the last time he cried.

“Probably when I was sacked by Manchester United,” the former United boss admitted.

United are now on their third permanent manager since Moyes’ departure – van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and now Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, Moyes still feels that not much has improved at the club.

“I feel that since I took over to where they are just now, I don’t think there’s an awful lot of difference. When I took over it was needing a change and needing a turnaround of players, and that was all going to take time,” he said, as per Evening Standard.