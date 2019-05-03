David Luiz and Chelsea in talks over new deal

Chelsea are working to tie down David Luiz, according to Maurizio Sarri, with the defender’s contract about to expire.

David Luiz has been in talks with Chelsea over signing a new deal at Stamford Bridge, Maurizio Sarri confirmed.

The 32-year-old centre-back is out of contract at the end of the season and no extension has yet been agreed with the Premier League club.

David Luiz is in his second spell with the Blues, having returned from Paris Saint-Germain in 2016, and has played 34 times in the league this season.

And Chelsea are making moves to ensure the Brazil international does not depart on a free at the end of the season, according to Sarri.

“I don’t know on David Luiz [staying],” Sarri told reporters after Chelsea’s 1-1 Europa League semi-final first-leg draw at Eintracht Frankfurt.

“I know that he had a meeting four or five days ago, but then my mind was on this match. I didn’t ask him the result of it. If you want, I will ask him [on Friday].”

David Luiz this week told Sky Sports that he “loves” playing for Sarri’s Chelsea and agrees with the coach’s philosophy.

The former Benfica man has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the Europa League and two FA Cups over a pair of stints at Stamford Bridge.