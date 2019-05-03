Reports: UK’s richest man bids for Manchester United takeover

As per reports coming in from the United Kingdom, the country’s richest man Jim Ratcliffe is apparently looking to buy a new club, and his eyes are set on Manchester United.

It is L’Equipe that reported that Jim Ratcliffe is interested in taking over Manchester United from its current owners the Glazers.

The report further adds that Ratcliffe, who is a Manchester United fan, is so keen to own a club in England that he may even consider to buy Chelsea, should a move for buying United fails to take off.

The French publication claims that Ratcliffe has his eyes set on Manchester United, after multiple failed attempts to buy French club OGC Nice that plays in the Ligue 1, as per SportWitness.

The businessman is already well-known in the world if Football, having bought Swiss club Lausanne Sport in 2017.

The Glazer family are the current owners of Manchester United, having bought the club through a series of acquisitions in the late 2000s. The club’s purchase by the Glazers, however coincided with the beginning of their poor run of results which continue to this date.

That has led to an increasing pressure from the fans of United in recent years, as they accuse the club’s owners of mismanagement.

Many fans believe that the Glazers are not investing enough money into the club, while a lot of other fans believe that they are to be held reasonable for the team’s slump in terms of performance across various competitions.

Despite the ongoing situation, however, the Glazers are nit willing to sell Manchester United. In fact, it was recently reported that Saudi Arabia’s ruling family wanted to buy the club, but the claims were then rubbished by the Glazers themselves.