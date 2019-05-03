Jose Mourinho takes a crafty jibe at Manchester United legend

Manchester United’s former boss Jose Mourinho took a jibe at the players turned pundits in his recent encounter with media. An agitated Mourinho said that analyzing football games on TV is not enough for any ‘Top Player’ to achieve the skills that are required to be a Top manager.

In a comment that seems to be directed towards Paul Scholes, Mourinho went onto explain that managing a team on field different than analysing their game for a TV programme. While speaking with RT, he stressed further on the topic and said, ” There is one part of it [management] that people sometimes forget, even some top pundits, they forget it, which is you have to be born with some talent adapted”.

“It’s a little bit the same thing as what football academies can make with players. I think it’s a natural knowledge and understanding of the game. Leadership qualities, communication qualities, emotional intelligence”, he added.

“One thing is us, in front of a screen analyzing a game live, and saying, ‘now I would take this one, and I would put that one’. That decision, when you are on the touchline, can you on the touchline have the same state of mind to be calm, to be an analyst, to read the game, to be brave enough to take the pressure? I used to say this, everybody in the world knows more about football than us”, Mourinho said while commenting on the ‘Top Players’ that have turned Pundits on different Sports channels.

The Portuguese Managerial may be hinting towards Paul Scholes who is enjoying a good career as a football pundit, owing to his detailed studio analysis. Although there were no names mentioned, it looked like Mourinho had had enough from the critics who were not on the field.

Mourinho then concluded by saying, “But the experience to be there, we have even in England, former top players, amazing in front of the screen, they go to football clubs, and after two months, goodbye, let’s go home because this is not right for us.”