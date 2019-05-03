Manchester United dethroned as England’s most valuable club in latest study

Manchester City have dethroned their bitter rivals Manchester United as the most valuable club in the Premier League, according to a new study.

The ‘noisy neighbours’ have not just matched and outclassed United on the playing field, but also have build a brand over the last decade or so that is capable of overtaking the Red Devils.

According to study by the University of Liverpool’s Centre for Sports Business, Manchester City are the most valuable club in the Premier League with a value of £2.364 billion ($3.082 billion).

Manchester United, meanwhile, have been demoted to second in the list with a price tag of £2 billion ($2.6 billion) — which is £275 million ($358.5 million) less than that of the Citizens.

Surprisingly, Tottenham Hotspur are third in the table courtesy of additional gate revenue acquired during their time at the Wembley Stadium and a streamlined wage structure, according to SportsPro Media.

Premier League’s top six including the two Manchester clubs, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Spurs all broke the £1 billion ($1.3 billion) mark. But, Burnley, who are seventh most valued club in the country was worth only £398 million ($518.8 million).

“The University of Liverpool elected to use the Markham Multivariate Model developed by Dr. Tom Markham, senior executive for Sports Interactive, creators of video game Football Manager,” the report says.

“The model utilised revenue, profits, non-recurring costs, player sales, wages and attendance figures to generate the rankings.”