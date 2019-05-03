Unhappy PSG owners set to buy an English club; Four names shortlisted – Reports

Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), the owners European giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to invest in an English club, if reports are to be believed!

French newspaper La Parisien are reporting that PSG’s Qatari owners are looking to buy an English claiming that the QSI are not fully satisfied with their investment in the French club as they feel they do not get enough credit for their efforts.

“For Qatar, setting out to conquer England would be a new way to strengthen its presence in European football. This is of course materialised by the PSG but also by Eupen, in Belgium, led by Claude Makelele and property of the Aspire Academy,” La Parisien wrote (via Sport Witness)

The Qataris are looking to buy a Championship side and hoping to take them to the Premier League and compete among the cream of the crop in England, the report said.

The four names in contention are Aston Villa, Queens Park Rangers (QPR), Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

Of the four, Leeds, now coached by Marcelo Bielsa, are associated with the Qatar-based Aspire Academy making them one of the favourites for the takeover.

While Leeds and Aston Villa have a chance to qualify for the Premier League this season, two-time European champions Nottingham and QPR are sitting lowly in the English second division standings.