Manchester United star wants Cristiano Ronaldo back at the club

There are chances that Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo might come back to Manchester United, and if the words of current United forward Jesse Lingard are to be believed, he is most welcome at the club.

“I would love to sign Ronaldo,” Lingard said, while speaking to the Daily Mirror.

“He has been one of the best players in the world over the last decade. He has been here before so he would slot right back in.”

“Growing up, he was just unbelievable to watch in a United shirt, so on a personal note it would be amazing to play with him.”

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Old Trafford as a youngster signed by Sir Alex Ferguson from Sporting CP. It was in Manchester United that the world witnessed the earliest glimpses of his making into the universal star that he currently is.

After six years in England, Ronaldo left for Real Madrid where he played another nine seasons – all of them immensely successful. He helped Real Madrid to their first Champions League win in over a decade, and later led the same side to a hattrick of Champions League titles.

And now, the five-time Ballon D’Or winner is at Juventus. In his first (and ongoing) season with the Italian giants, he has already won the Serie A title.

At 34 years of age, chances do speak of him rejoining Manchester United at some point of time.

And when that happens, it could possibly mark the greatest-ever reunion in the history of football itself.