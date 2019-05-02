PHOTOS: Eden Hazard used in Chelsea’s official kit release for next season

Premier League giants Chelsea launched their home kit for the 2019-20 season, just a few hours ago. What is more interesting than the kit’s design, is the fact that it has been presented by Eden Hazard himself, much to the glee of all Chelsea supporters.

In case you did not know, rumours of Hazard’s move away from the Blues had grown stronger like never before, and almost everyone had made it certain that he will wear Real Madrid’s shirt after a move during the summer transfer window this June.

But apparently, Hazard has other plans. By appearing in the Chelsea kit launch for next season, it can be inferred that he may not leave the Stamford Bridge anytime soon.

Take a look at the rest of Hazard’s photos, down below:

Chelsea also released a short video on Twitter, describing what the new shirt was all about:

🔊 SOUND ON 🔊 The four stands of Stamford Bridge are woven into the fabric of our new @nikefootball home shirt – this is what it means to wear it! #ITSACHELSEATHING pic.twitter.com/VnTBMeGhdf — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 2, 2019

Spanish club Real Madrid are in the need for a massive squad overhaul ahead of the next season, thanks to their nightmare 2018-19 season. Not only were they eliminated from the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, but they were also thrown off the title challenge in the La Liga this April.

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was reportedly chasing Eden Hazard to fill the void left by the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, and it was expected that the Chelsea man’s arrival could solve many of Los Blancos‘ problems.

This latest story involving the Belgian has definitely given a lot of Chelsea fans a whole new ray of hope. Many people now feel that he will stay back at Chelsea in the next season as well.