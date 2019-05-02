Rodgers warns Manchester City: We can beat any team

Liverpool need a favour from former manager Brendan Rodgers at Manchester City – and he believes Leicester City can get a result.

Brendan Rodgers has warned Manchester City that his Leicester City side are capable of a good result against any team in the Premier League.

The Foxes, who beat Arsenal 3-0 in their most recent outing, head to the Etihad Stadium on Monday for their penultimate match of the season.

With Liverpool facing Newcastle United on Saturday, Pep Guardiola’s side will know that a win against Leicester could be crucial in keeping them top of the table ahead of the final weekend – or even securing the title.

Just one point separates Liverpool and City at the top, meaning a defeat for Jurgen Klopp’s men at St James’ Park would allow Guardiola’s reigning champions to defend their crown by beating Leicester.

Rodgers, though, thinks his players are perfectly capable of a result that will help his former club.

“We have a plan and a model of work we believe can beat any team,” he told a news conference on Thursday.

“We know there are players who can make that last pass, be incisive, and it’s about showing quality when we have the ball.

“The players have confidence. They know they can get the result.”

Rodgers was speaking on the three-year anniversary of Leicester’s remarkable title triumph, which was confirmed when Tottenham were held to an ill-tempered 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

– – – – – – – – – – – –

| A party |

| 2 May, 2016 |

| Vardy’s house |

| #PL winners |

| Regretfully decline |

| Delightfully accept |

– – – – – – – – – – – – pic.twitter.com/t7VI1yUPkv — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 2, 2019

“I remember watching the game – it looked like it was a good party, that’s for sure,” said Rodgers. “It was an amazing story, one of the greatest moments in sport.

“At the time it was an incredible story, and over time it will continue to be there. It was based around belief, team spirit and quality. What the story told us is the impossible can become possible. It is always great when it happens.”

Shinji Okazaki, who played in all but two league games of the 2015-16 season, is due to leave Leicester in search of regular first-team football.

Rodgers said of the 33-year-old: “He leaves a champion, as a legend in the club’s history.

“I have spoken to him and at this stage of his career he was wanting to have an opportunity to maybe play in Europe somewhere, with the opportunity to play as a striker.

“But his contribution at this club has been immense. He played a part in the great history here at Leicester City.”