Manchester United star overlooks both Paul Pogba and David de Gea for Player of the Season

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof revealed that his Player of the Season award goes to left back, Luke Shaw.

Shaw initially suffered a torrid time under Jose Mourinho before fighting back and owning the left back spot as his own, and in the process, securing himself a new contract at the club.

And he has also retained his position after the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Speaking to United Review, center defender Victor Lindelof revealed that he would pick the Englishman over the likes of PFA Team of the Year member Paul Pogba or wonderkid Marcus Rashford.

‘It’s a difficult question. If you look right from the start of the season to now, then Luke Shaw has been performing well throughout the season,” he said, pointing out the left back’s consistency.

‘Then there are other players, such as [Paul] Pogba, for example, who has played well and scored goals, and also Rashy [Marcus Rashford] has performed very well. If I had to pick one, I think I’d go for Luke because he’s been great for the whole season,’ he reiterated.

Paul Pogba had a purple patch when Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourino when he was virtually unplayable. However, that form has petered out since, coinciding with a bad run of results for the team.

David de Gea, ever reliable usually, has been making a number of uncharacteristic errors of late that have costed his team important victories and points.

Lindelof himself has been a fixture in Manchester United’s backline this season, amidst a lof of turbulence in the club. The Swede has come on leaps and bounds ever since signing in the summer of 2017 and could well be one of those players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may look to build a new team around going forward.