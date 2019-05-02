Reports: Premier League winning manager wants to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reportedly wants to wait it out to see if it will unravel for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United before deciding on his next job.

That is according to La Gazetta dello Sport, who report that the Premier League winning tactician still feels that the Old Trafford job is the ‘most striking’ one available currently – though Solskjaer is still firmly in the hot seat.

The club’s fortunes have taken an alarming nosedive since the hot start under the Norwegian and last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Old Trafford put them in a position where Champions League qualification is out of their hands.

Why have Manchester United declined under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

As such, Conte feels that there is still a chance that Solskjaer’s nostalgia-tinged reign at the club may still fall apart further and spark another managerial change in the near future – especially if results do not begin improving quickly next season.

However, Roma is still very interested in securing his services according to the report, with Luciano Spalletti’s future at Inter Milan also not certain.

Conte, on the other hand, is reportedly in no hurry to take on his next managerial role after being relieved of his duties at Chelsea at the beginning of the 2018/19 season.