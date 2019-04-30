Manchester United legend slams club superstar for letting the side and fans down

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has slammed midfielder Paul Pogba yet again for failing to fulfill the potential he had shown previously.

The Frenchman has been rumoured to be on his way to Real Madrid if United fail to qualify for the Champions League, which is very likely. While talking to Premier League Productions, Scholes said that at this age, Pogba needs to produce the goods week in week out.

He added that he should try and keep things simple and not try to complicate things for himself.

“There’s confusion in midfield. Is Pogba going to stay or go?

“In years gone by, United have lost top players and it didn’t really affect them. You think of Roy Keane going, David Beckham, Cristiano [Ronaldo] going, [Ruud] van Nistelrooy. All top, top players leaving the club.

“But you always had a squad of players that it didn’t really matter, you didn’t really miss them that much. We all know Paul, we talk about potential, but he’s 26 years of age, he’s got to start producing it week in week out.

“You’re going to be losing a player who you know can be world class,” Scholes said.

Further expanding on the matter, he added, “You see his stud roll, he needs to become more clever about what he’s doing.

“His strengths are running, passing the ball, getting into the box, scoring goals, assisting goals. Once he starts stud rolling and trying to beat men, it’s not his game, he becomes easy to play against.

“If he passes the ball forward and runs, there’s nobody in the world who can stay with him.

“It’s exactly what he did at Juventus but he had strong characters around him, he had [Giorgio] Chiellini, [Andrea] Pirlo, great players. He almost did their running for them.

“Now he thinks everybody has got to do his work for him and it’s going against him. We know what he can do and we know what he’s capable of. As soon as he complicates his game, he’s no good to your team whatsoever.

“Allegri was a strong manager for him and you would have expected [Jose] Mourinho to be. He left him out and didn’t have that much of an effect on him.

“He thinks he’s the big player, the one that needs to show people he’s the best in the world and he doesn’t. He just needs to play simple, he’s got team-mates around him who should appreciate him and do appreciate him.