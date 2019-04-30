Reports: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blasts Manchester United superstar after Chelsea draw

On Sunday, Manchester United suffered a serious blow to hopes of Champions League qualification for next season, as they failed to win against Chelsea in the Premier League – thereby slimming down their own chances of finishing in the top-four.

The match ended 1-1, and this was United’s eighth game without a win in their last ten matches across different competitions.

Juan Mata struck against his former team and gave United the lead in the 11th minute of the match, and just two minutes before half-time, Marcos Alonso equalised for Chelsea.

Meanwhile, at the end of the game, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bashed Anthony Martial over his carefree attitude during the match.

Solskjaer apparently vented his anger in front of all the other players in the dressing-room, after leaving the player on the bench at Old Trafford, according to Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, the fans were also quick to respond to Martial’s supposed lack of commitment as was pictured simply watching his teammates in the pre-match warm-up, holding his hands behind his back and standing with one foot on a ball – instead of actually taking part in the drills.

Solskjaer is reportedly unhappy with the player’s blatant lack of effort, so much that he decided to send on Alexis Sanchez rather than the Frenchman as a replacement for Marcus Rashford when the striker succumbed to a shoulder injury in the 65th minute.

It has also been revealed that if the Norwegian continues to feel the same about the former Monaco player, the latter may find himself in the transfer list, soon.