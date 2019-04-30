Manchester City star John Stones reveals surprise pick for PFA Player of the Year

Virgil van Dijk beat Raheem Sterling to win the 2018/19 PFA Players’ Player of the Year award. The Liverpool star became the first defender to win the same since John Terry. However, Manchester City star John Stones decided not to vote for him and go for a surprise pick!

PFA Players’ Player of the Year award has established certain rules of voting. Most importantly, a player cannot vote for himself, nor his teammates, during the selection process.

This year, a majority of the Premier League stars voted for Virgil van Dijk to be named the Player of the Year. However, Manchester City’s John Stones went for a completely out-of-the-box pick, when he selected Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min as the best in the league.

“I’m a big fan of Son, he’s gone under the radar a bit. I voted for him,” Stones said (via Manchester Evening News).

“Just his performances, take nothing away from Virgil, he’s been outstanding. But I like to go for someone who is a bit under the radar and someone who excites me and I like to watch play.”

Three Manchester City stars made it to the top six – Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, and Bernardo Silva. When asked his favourite among the three, Stones went with countryman Raheem Sterling.

“I’d probably say Raheem – or Bernardo,” he said. “How Raheem has handled himself this season, he has overcome a lot of things – some non-football related. That’s been something, how he has stood up for his beliefs and still gone out and performed the way he has.

“That’s admirable for me – as a friend – but I also admire him for going out and scoring the goals he has.”

Meanwhile, Sterling did complete a double swoop as he won both PFA Young Player of the Year award and the FWA Player of the Year award. Although neither would matter in the end if the Englishman is unable to help his side win the Premier League.

Manchester City currently lead Liverpool in the title race by a single point with both teams set to play two more matches.