Reports: Manchester United legend in line to become club’s first ever sporting director

As per the latest reports, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has met with club executive Ed Woodward to discuss the possibility of him being the club’s first ever sporting director.

It is the Daily Mail that reports that Woodward is seriously keen to bring Ferdinand back to the club, where he once excelled as a player for over more than a decade.

Ferdinand was once England’s most expensive footballer, joining United from Leeds for a fee of £30million in 2002. He stayed on at Manchester United until 2014, managing over 310 league appearances for the Red Devils.

The star retired from football in 2015, and he has been touted to return back to United in a prominent role, ever since then. In fact, United’s owners the Glazer family had been keen to get Ferdinand on board for a long time now, but personal issues delayed the process.

The 40-year old is currently a football pundit with BT Sport, and his eye for analysis may also have attracted the attention of Manchester United’s management.

Meanwhile, former United goalkeeper Edwin Van der Sar, Duncan Fletcher and even Mike Phelan had been a few names associated with the post of sporting director, but as of now, Ferdinand could be Woodward’s top choice for the role.

Despite so, a final decision is yet to be made, and it will be a while before those at Manchester United arrive at a conclusion, as per Daily Mail.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; The presence of someone like Rio Ferdinand could be one of the things that Manchester United are in dire need of, while they hope to banish the ghosts of the past few seasons. If the Red Devils realise that soon enough, the colossal defender will make his way to the club, at the earliest.