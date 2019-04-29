​Eric Bailly made his first Premier League appearance for Man United since February in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea but faces a long spell out.

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has been ruled out of Ivory Coast’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign due to medial knee ligament damage, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Bailly started a first Premier League game for United since February in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea but was withdrawn in the 71st minute.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed after the match that the 25-year-old would not feature again for his club this season and the damage is severe enough to mean Bailly cannot take part in Ivory Coast’s matches in Egypt when the 2019 continental tournament begins in June.

Ibrahim Kamara’s side have been drawn alongside Morocco, South Africa and Namibia in Group D.