Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals if David de Gea will be dropped after a poor run of form

Manchester United had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Chelsea after an error from David de Gea allowed the Blues to equalise through Marcos Alonso.

With the draw, Manchester United’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season look really bleak. When quizzed about De Gea’s form after the encounter against Chelsea, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was quick to leap in his defence, saying he cannot be blamed for losing points.

The Norwegian went on to add that the Spaniard will keep his place in the side and will not be dropped despite the fact that he has made as many as four errors which have directly led to United conceding a goal in the league this season. He said he would rather discuss the issues with his player than drop him for the next encounter.

“David has been a fantastic keeper at this club, his reaction after Manchester City was good and I was confident in him. He knows he could do better with their goal but it’s one of those things again.

“David has been unbelievable. We do support each other. There is no chance anyone can blame him for losing points. He knows he could have had that shot but that is football. David is one who likes to play games and I will have chats with him and he will respond in the right way.

“You think so? There’s many different ways of getting back into your best performances and of course I’ll sit down and speak to David as I’ve done when he’s played well – he’s not the reason why we are sixth.”