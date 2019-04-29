David de Gea’s horror show against Chelsea leaves Manchester United with worse record than relegated Huddersfield Town

Manchester United are all but out of the contention for a place in the top four of the Premier League this season. They now need a miracle to play in the Champions League next season, especially after the 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

Though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side put up a much-improved performance when compared to some of their recent outings, they had to settle for a draw because of a mistake from their best player – David de Gea. The Spaniard has been out of touch recently and has made quite a few errors, which have led to a goal, in the last few matches.

The goalkeeper has made as many as four mistakes in the Premier League which has led to United conceding a goal, which is his worst record. Moreover, had De Ge managed to manage Antonio Rudiger’s shot better and not allowed Marcos Alonso to equalise for Chelsea, United would have had a clean sheet.

However, that wasn’t to be and now they have the worst defensive record at home in the league. They have kept only two clean sheets at home this season, which is fewer than the likes of relegated Huddersfield Town and Fulham, both of whom have three home clean sheets each.