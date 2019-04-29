Title contenders Liverpool troll newly promoted Premier League club

Daniel Farke’s Norwich City ensured top-flight promotion after a 2-1 win at home against Blackburn Rovers. Liverpool, however, was at hand to cut their joy short on social media.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday morning, The Merseysiders reminded the Canaries of former striker, Luis Suarez’s exploits against the Norfolk club. The Uruguayan smashed 12 goals in six appearances against the club during a phenomenal spell of goalscoring which almost led Liverpool to the long-elusive Premier League.

The video featured Suarez’s incredible hat-trick against Norwich in 2012, including that barely believable 45-yard lob. However, Daniel Farke’s side had better things on mind. Their win over Blackburn was the 26th of the season, setting forth wild scenes at Carrow Road as the club confirmed top-flight for next season.

The club’s Twitter handle responded in mock anguish to memories of Suarez-inspired Liverpool’s hold over them during their time in the top flight.

We've just been promoted and you remind us of this. Cheers. — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) April 28, 2019

Norwich, who have enjoyed a stellar season in the Championship, secured promotion at a canter, powering past Marcelo Bielsa’s once irrepressible Leeds United and plucky Sheffield United.

Free-scoring Norwich has been playing some expansive football under German manager Daniel Farke, and it has paid rich dividends for the modest club. The club boasts 91 goals, the highest in the division.